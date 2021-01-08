Irish police seize €1m in cash after van stopped in County Kildare
Gardaí (Irish police) have seized more than €1m (£900,200) in cash as part of an operation targeting organised crime.
The money was found in a van intercepted on the M7 in County Kildare on Friday at about 06:30 local time.
A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of charges and is currently in police custody.
Another €10,000 (£9,000) was found in a follow-up search in the Midlands resulting in about €10,000 (£9,000) also being seized.
Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll said it was a "significant advance in our attempt to dismantle organised crime group".
Police said their investigation continues.