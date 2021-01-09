North Yorkshire Police seek Irish family of man who died in England
- Published
North Yorkshire Police officers are searching for the family of a man believed to be from Ireland.
Simon Curtis Smith died at his home address in Scarborough, England, aged 70.
The cause of his death is not being treated as suspicious but police have been unable to locate a next of kin for Mr Smith.
They believe he may have relatives in Ireland, north or south of the border, but are not sure where.
Police have urged anyone with information to contact the North Yorkshire Coroner's Office on 01609 643 168.