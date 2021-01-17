Gardaí seize more than €1m in cash after searches
- Published
More than €1m (£890,000) in cash has been seized during search operations by gardaí (Irish police) in Dublin.
A search was carried out by the garda specialist drugs unit, assisted by the police dog unit.
Two properties were searched during the operation, and a number of vehicles were seized.
The €1m cash find was discovered concealed inside of one of the vehicles which was searched, with an examination of its contents continuing.
Gardaí have said the figure for the cash find is provisional.
"We continue to target those causing most harm in our community," said Garda Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll, head of organised and serious crime.
"This seizure of a significant quantity of cash will, we believe, contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, building on earlier success achieved, in recent years".