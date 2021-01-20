Brexit: Irish Sea border disrupts sale of organic food
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Organic food product sales from GB to NI are emerging as another difficulty created by the new Irish Sea border.
NI is still in the EU's single market for goods and so is continuing to follow EU food safety rules.
This means that all organic food entering from GB must have a certificate of inspection (CoI), a time-consuming piece of administration.
One GB wholesaler told the BBC some of its NI customers have stopped placing orders as a result of new red tape.
Phoenix Organics, which is based in Herefordshire, makes more than 10% of its sales to NI customers.
The owner Steve Tomkins said that "sadly" many of his smaller customers in NI had decided that it was not worth their while to deal with the new bureaucracy.
Food products generally face a new range of processes, certification and checks when entering NI from GB.
Some of these requirements are being phased in over the next three months.
Organic food faces an additional level of complexity.
Each organic product type that leaves GB for NI must have a CoI, which involves the exporter making an entry on an EU system known as Traces NT.
They have to key in details such as weight, origin and whether any of the goods are high risk.
For a consignment going to a small retailer that will involve dozens or even hundreds of individual entries.
Those details then need to be checked and approved by a certification body like the Soil Association.
Finally in Northern Ireland a certified importer must confirm the goods have been received.
Last week, Patricia Gilbert from Ballylagan Organic farm shop in County Antrim told the BBC that some suppliers no longer want to supply NI.
She said: "It's such an onerous requirement you can understand why our organic wholesalers are reluctant.
"We sell about 1,000 organic lines and I cannot go into Belfast to source them. I have tried in the Republic of Ireland and have not been able to.
"I really am reliant on GB for most of the organic produce apart from what we produce ourselves."
"System is really challenging"
Lee Holdstock from the Soil Association's certification division said the system was not designed to manage distribution to retailers.
"This is a system built by the EU for people bringing in large, simple consignments from distant markets.
"Suddenly that has to be used by people in the GB market who are used to just-in-time delivery of multiple products over short distances.
"The system is really challenging, purely due to the amount of data that has to be uploaded and that we need to check."
He said some businesses were "very determined" to adapt and work with the system, but others may withdraw from some markets.
He added that the Soil Association would do what it could to help exporters but that any significant simplifications would need further agreement between the UK and EU.
Meanwhile, Steve Tomkins says he expects patterns of trade to change: '"Were I based in Dublin I would be making every effort to establish a market in the north."
The government has been asked for comment.