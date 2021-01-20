Madrid explosion leaves two dead
At least two people have died following a blast that caused a building to partially collapse in the Spanish capital, Madrid.
An initial assessment suggested a gas leak had caused the explosion, Mayor José Luis Martínez Almeida said.
He told reporters a fire was still raging inside the building, which belongs to the Catholic Church and is in the centre of the city.
At least eight people were injured in the explosion.
Rescue workers evacuated some 60 people from a care home next-door to the building close to Puerta de Toledo, but a nearby school was closed at the time of the blast.
Four floors of the building were destroyed in the explosion which could be heard in many areas of the capital. Images shared on social media showed billowing smoke and debris strewn along the street.