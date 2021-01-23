Irish police seize cannabis 'worth more than €1.1m'
Two people have been arrested after cannabis with an estimated street value of more than €1.1m (£996,296) was seized in the Republic of Ireland.
A man, 29, and a woman, 26, are being held at Castleblaney Garda Station on suspicion of drug trafficking.
It follows a Garda (Irish police) search operation into organised crime in counties Monaghan and Louth on Saturday.
Police say a firearm, ammunition and €100,000 (£88,955) were also seized.
Garda Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll said: "Organised crime groups continue to operate despite the existence of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"However, the Garda Síochána is pursuing them with rigour and determination."