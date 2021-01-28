Poland enforces controversial near-total abortion ban
A controversial near-total ban on abortion in Poland has taken effect, the government announced, with enforcement from midnight on Wednesday.
The court ruling allowing the prohibition prompted huge protests when it was passed in October.
Abortion is now allowed only in cases of rape or incest or when the pregnancy threatens the life of the mother.
The majority of Poles oppose a stricter ban and demonstrations took place in Polish cities on Thursday morning.
Activists have called for large street protests on Friday in the capital Warsaw.
The October ruling by the Constitutional Court ruled that a 1993 law allowing abortion in cases of severe and irreversible foetal abnormalities was unconstitutional.
In 2019, 98% of abortions were carried out on those grounds, meaning that the ruling effectively banned the vast majority of pregnancy terminations.
It provoked outrage after it was passed without public or Parliamentary debate.
But Poland's conservative government, which has strong ties to the country's powerful Catholic Church, supports the ruling.
Following the announcement that the ruling would now be enforced, groups defied coronavirus restrictions to protest in Warsaw.
Waving red flares and LGBT flags, some carried placards reading "Free Choice, Not Terror".
"I want us to have our basic rights, the right to decide about our bodies, the right to decide what we want to do and if we want to bear children and in what circumstances to have children," one protester, Gabriela Stepniak, told Reuters news agency.
The mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski tweeted his opposition to the move, calling on women to reject the decision on the streets.
Leaders of the nationwide Women's Strike movement that opposed the ban wore green headscarves, in a nod to Argentina's women's movement that successfully campaigned to legalise abortion..
Poland already had some of Europe's most restrictive abortion laws, and around 2,000 legal terminations are performed each year.
An estimated 200,000 women have abortions illegally or travel abroad for the procedure.