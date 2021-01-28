Covid-19 test centres for hauliers open in Republic of Ireland
- Published
Centres which can provide rapid Covid-19 tests for commercial drivers travelling to France have opened in the Republic of Ireland.
The two centres are based at Dublin Airport and Gorey, County Wexford.
The Irish government has urged hauliers to pre-book the free test before travelling.
The move comes after a new French requirement that anyone arriving into the country must have proof of a negative Covid test.
The rapid tests are free for drivers and expected to give results within an hour of testing.
Hauliers from Northern Ireland travelling to France via the Republic of Ireland will also be able to use the centres.
John Martin, from the Road Hauliers Association, said the combination of Covid and post-Brexit regulations was putting "considerable strain on the supply chain".
"A significant number of companies have a high percentage of staff out due to Covid-related illness, and that couples with the bureaucracy required [post-Brexit]."
He added hauliers were "haemorrhaging significant amounts of money and the staff are at breaking point".
More centres are expected to open soon.
Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association Eugene Drennan said the two test centres were not enough and the location of the centre in Gorey was likely to lead to tailbacks and delays.