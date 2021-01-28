Josh Dunne death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 16-year-old footballer who was fatally stabbed in Dublin.
Josh Dunne was one of three people who were stabbed in the East Wall area, near Dublin's docks, on Tuesday night.
The teenager was a promising footballer who had played for St Kevin's Boys, the underage partner club to Bohemians FC.
Gardaí (Irish police) said they arrested the man on Thursday evening and he is being detained in Store Street Garda station in the city.
The two other people who were stabbed - another 16-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man - have since been discharged from hospital, according to Irish broadcaster, RTÉ.