Coronavirus: Zero Covid strategy 'would be risky' for Republic of Ireland
By Shane Harrison
BBC News Dublin Correspondent
- Published
A senior member of the Republic of Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has rejected the "zero Covid" strategy advocated by opposition politicians.
Those supporting the measure point to Australia and New Zealand.
Those countries have had much stricter lockdowns and rules on inbound travel.
Professor Philip Nolan said it was a "false promise" to say Ireland could go from Level Five restrictions to Zero or One "in the space of weeks or months".
He said it "won't happen".
Professor Nolan, who chairs NPHET's epidemiological modelling advisory group, said it "would be an incredibly risky thing to do because we will inevitably be a leaky country and get re-introduction of the disease and that could easily be new variants".
The Irish government has always cited the open border with Northern Ireland and the lack of restriction on travel between Northern Ireland and Great Britain as reasons why a zero Covid policy would be unlikely to work.
But there is evidence of growing public and political support for the Australia and New Zealand models, although both countries are relatively sparsely populated states, big distances from other countries.
Both countries have mandatory quarantine in hotels for the limited number of people allowed to travel inwards.
Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan told the same news conference that zero Covid would be difficult to apply "in a realistic way in an environment like ours".
"We simply couldn't realistically seal the borders of this country and stop movement of people in and out," he added.
He said it was "far more reasonable to pursue the present policy of driving down community transmission and getting people vaccinated as quickly as possible".
Professor Nolan said the current "R" number - the rate at which the virus reproduces itself - is estimated to be between 0.4 and 0.7.
Earlier this week, Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said the Irish government had decided to extend the Level Five restrictions until 5 March.
Ireland has been operating on a five-level plan for dealing with Covid.
The Level Five restrictions include a ban on all household visits, the closure of non-essential retail and a 5km limit on travel.
Other restrictions include the closure of sports including golf and tennis, with the exception of professional or elite sports like Gaelic games and horse racing behind closed doors.
On Thursday, another 47 Covid-19-related deaths were recorded in Ireland, taking its total to 3,167.
The Irish Health Department also recorded another 1,466 confirmed cases of the virus.