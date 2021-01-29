Coronavirus: EU confirms export controls on vaccines
- Published
The European Union has confirmed it is introducing export controls on coronavirus vaccines made in the bloc, amid a row about delivery shortfalls.
"The protection and safety of our citizens is a priority and the challenges we now face left us with no choice but to act," the European Commission said.
The EU is in a very public dispute with drug-maker AstraZeneca over supplies.
The bloc is under growing pressure over the slow pace of vaccine distribution.
The Commission earlier made public a confidential contract with the company to bolster its argument that AstraZeneca has been failing to fulfil its promises.
As the export controls were announced, the European Union medicines regulator, the EMA, gave authorisation for the AstraZeneca vaccine to be used in over-18s.
Explaining the export measures, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told a news conference they were being introduced to ensure that all EU citizens had access to vaccines, and make sure all parties played by the rules.
"This approach is built on trust, transparency and responsibility," she said.
"Commitments need to be kept, and agreements are binding. Advance purchase agreements need to be respected.
"Today, we have developed a system which will allow us to know whether vaccines are being exported from the EU. This increased transparency will also come with a responsibility for the EU to authorise, with our members states, these vaccine exports."
'Contractual obligation'
Supply is at the heart of the dispute with AstraZeneca, the UK-Swedish company behind the Oxford vaccine.
EU officials say the company should be making up shortfalls, caused by production problems at European plants, by using product from UK facilities.
On Wednesday, the company said its contract for UK supplies prevented this.
But an EU source familiar with the talks told the BBC that AstraZeneca's UK facilities were legally obliged to do so.
"This is not an option, it is a contractual obligation."
The UK plants are not back-up facilities; they are part of the main network, the source added.
The company's chief executive, Pascal Soriot, said in an interview earlier this week that the contract obliged AstraZeneca to make its "best effort" to meet EU demand, without compelling the company to stick to a specific timetable - an assertion disputed by the EU.
"There are binding orders and the contract is crystal clear," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview with German radio on Friday morning.
"'Best effort' was valid while it was still unclear whether they could develop a vaccine. That time is behind us. The vaccine is there.
"AstraZeneca has also explicitly assured us in this contract that no other obligations would prevent the contract from being fulfilled," she said.
The EU's contract with the company was published on Friday morning - with the firm's agreement.
Many sensitive sections were redacted - blanked out - including paragraphs dealing with costs, guaranteed delivery dates and intellectual property.
Sections on where the vaccine is being manufactured and the use of the phrase "best reasonable effort" are among those most contentious areas.