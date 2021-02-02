Putin critic Navalny jailed in Russia
A Moscow court has jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny for three and a half years for violating the conditions of a suspended sentence.
He has been in detention since returning to Russia last month. He had been treated in Germany for a near fatal nerve agent attack against him in August.
Thousands of supporters have rallied across Russia in support of Mr Navalny.
His suspended sentence for embezzlement has been converted into a jail term.
In court he called President Vladimir Putin a "poisoner", blaming him for the attack.