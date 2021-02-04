Woman's body found in burning car in County Cork
Gardaí (Irish police) are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a burning car in County Cork on Thursday.
Gardaí received a report of a car on fire at about 16:30 local time, near Doneraile.
A man was also rescued by gardaí from a nearby river during a search of the area.
The body is understood to be a woman in her 70s, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.
It is understood gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.
The man is reportedly in a serious condition in Cork University Hospital.