Woman's body found in burning car in County Cork

image captionGardaí were called at about 16:30

Gardaí (Irish police) are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a burning car in County Cork on Thursday.

Gardaí received a report of a car on fire at about 16:30 local time, near Doneraile.

A man was also rescued by gardaí from a nearby river during a search of the area.

The body is understood to be a woman in her 70s, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

It is understood gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The man is reportedly in a serious condition in Cork University Hospital.

