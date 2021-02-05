Russia expels European diplomats over Navalny protests
Russia has expelled diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland.
The foreign ministry said in a statement the EU diplomats "took part in illegal protests" held in support of Putin critic Alexei Navalny.
The announcement came on Friday, hours after EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.
A Swedish foreign ministry spokeswoman has denied that its diplomat participated in any demonstration.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
