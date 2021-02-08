Cavan: Man and woman found dead in house
An investigation is under way following the discovery of the bodies of a man and a woman at a house in County Cavan.
The man and woman, both in their 40s, were found in the house in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet on Sunday evening.
The Gardaí (Irish police) and the emergency services attended the scene at around 20:00 local time.
A post mortem examination is scheduled for Monday and the area has been sealed off for a technical examination.
Neither the man nor the woman had not been seen for a number of days, according to RTÉ.