Covid-19: Ireland may have Level 5 restrictions until Easter
- Published
The Republic of Ireland could see a continuation of high level restrictions to the Easter period, Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin has warned.
Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr Martin said the government is revising its Living with Covid Plan.
He said it made sense to take a cautious approach as the vaccination programme is being rolled out across the country.
On Wednesday, there were 54 additional coronavirus-related deaths reported.
The Republic of Ireland's overall toll of coronavirus-related deaths is 3,794.
The National Public Health Emergency Team also recorded 1,006 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.
Mr Martin said the week commencing 20 February would bring clarity about the easing of restrictions.
Under Level 5 restrictions there is a ban on all household visits, non-essential retail is closed and there is a 5km limit on travel.
Only six people can attend a wedding and 10 are allowed at a funeral.
A phased return of pupils to school is to begin on 22 February, RTÉ reported on Wednesday.
Students with special educational needs, attending classes at post-primary schools, will return for in-school teaching.
Special classes for children in primary schools are also due to reopen on 22 February, while special schools are due to reopen on Thursday.
The taoiseach said the phased return to school means that there will not be a million people on the move at the one time and Leaving Certificate students should know by next week what the situation is regarding exams.
The Irish government hopes to publish legislation next week on quarantine hotels.
Mr Martin said 20 other countries, including sub-Saharan Africa and the UAE, will be considered with regard to mandatory quarantining.
He also stressed that people should not undertake non-essential international travel, which he said is a breach of Level 5 restrictions.