In pictures: Greece's Acropolis blanketed in snow

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe storm has been dubbed "Medea" after the mythical Greek sorceress of the Argonauts

Unusually heavy snowfall in parts of Greece has blanketed ancient monuments, disrupted transport and halted some coronavirus vaccinations.

Temperatures as low as -19C (-2.2F) have been recorded in the north-western city of Florina.

At least three deaths have been blamed on the freezing conditions and extra supplies have been sent to refugee camps hit by low temperatures.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has urged people to stay at home.

image copyrightAFP
image captionSome of the city's best known monuments have been blanketed by the snow
image copyrightAFP
image captionAn Ancient-Greek themed snowman was spotted on Athens' Acropolis hill
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe snow is the heaviest in Athens since 2008, according to meteorologist Costas Lagouvardos

"Our big concern is the electricity grid," the prime minister said after an emergency cabinet meeting. "We need patience to resolve this problem which is truly exceptional."

Police said there had been almost 250 calls for help from people trapped in cars and homes, according to Reuters.

Covid-19 vaccinations were postponed in the capital, Athens, where roads were closed and public transport disrupted by the storm.

Ferry travel has also been interrupted by the wintery weather conditions and high winds.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe usually popular tourist area of Plaka was quiet amid the snowfall and ongoing pandemic
image copyrightAFP
image captionOne photographer captured a beautiful sky above the hill of Lycabettus

Some people appeared to enjoy the unusual weather in central Athens with Norway's ambassador to Greece sharing a video of himself using alternative transport.

The cold weather arrived at the weekend but conditions are expected to become warmer over the week ahead.

All images copyright.

