Dutch farm case: Prosecutors drop abuse charges against 'too ill' father
Prosecutors in the Netherlands have dropped a case against a father suspected of keeping his children in isolation for almost a decade.
They said that Gerrit-Jan Van Dorsten, 68, would be too ill to follow the trial proceedings.
He was charged with unlawful detention, child abuse, sexual abuse of two of the children, and money laundering in January last year.
His eldest child, then 25, had escaped in October 2019 and raised the alarm.
Mr Van Dorsten suffered a stroke in 2016 which left him with a string of health problems, including vision and memory loss.
Prosecutors told a court hearing on Thursday: "It is impossible that the suspect will be able to follow the criminal proceedings and participate."
"This goes to the heart of a fair trial" and would violate the European Convention on Human Rights, their statement added.
The court is expected to make a final decision on whether to throw out the case on 4 March, local media reported.
The case received global attention in October 2019 when Mr Van Dorsten's oldest child escaped from a remote farmhouse and raised the alarm about the conditions there.
But the decision to investigate Mr Van Dorsten divided his adult children, with the eldest four supporting his arrest. The five younger siblings said they did not agree with the police investigation.
A statement from the eldest four was read in court on Thursday. They said they hoped their "indescribable suffering" would still be recognised.
"We would love to see a safe distance created between him and our brothers and sisters, so that they can finally develop into individuals with their own future," it read.
"In all their vulnerability, [the children] have stated at length about terrible things they endured in their youth and young adulthood," the prosecution statement said.
What's the background?
Police found Mr Van Dorsten and five of his children in the isolated farmhouse near Ruinerwold village, north-east of Amsterdam.
They were alerted after his oldest son managed to escape. He walked into a local pub in a confused state and asked for help for his siblings who he said were still being held at the property.
Officers then arrested Mr Van Dorsten and a 58-year-old Austrian man named Josef Brunner.
Mr Brunner is an alleged accomplice who paid the rent on the farmhouse. He has been freed on bail pending his trial and denies wrongdoing.
Three of the children were not living at the farm but were still subject to abuse, prosecutors alleged.
Mr Van Dorsten often withheld water and food from his children out of a religious conviction that it was for their own good, they said in court last year.
He was accused of tying one child up and keeping another in a doghouse for an entire summer.
"The children all speak of very serious physical punishment if their father thought there was a 'bad spirit' in them," prosecutors said. "That happened from a very young age, four or five years."
The children were not registered with the authorities and had never attended school. Five of the children have since received counselling.