Covid-19: Ireland's Covid-19 lockdown 'could extend to May'
Strict Covid-19 restrictions could remain in place in the Republic of Ireland until early May, an Irish cabinet committee has heard.
But the return of some students to the classroom by March is on track.
A recommendation on whether to carry on Level 5 restrictions has not been finalised, with the committee likely to meet again on Monday, RTÉ reports.
A further 47 coronavirus-related deaths and 901 new cases were recorded in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the country's total number of deaths to 4,082.
The plan to return junior infants, senior infants, first class and second class plus Leaving Certificate students to the classroom at the start of March was still on course, the cabinet's Covid-19 committee heard.
It is likely to be followed by a gap of two to three weeks before other classes return, according to RTÉ.
The final decision on schools is expected to be made on Tuesday.
Earlier this week it was confirmed Irish pupils preparing to leave secondary school will have the option of a calculated grade or a written exam, a move Education Minister Norma Foley TD said would give students "clarity and choice".
On Wednesday the Irish Cabinet has also signed off on legislation to introduce mandatory hotel quarantine for some travellers coming into the country.