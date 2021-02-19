Coronavirus: Taoiseach says nine more weeks of restrictions
By Shane Harrison
BBC News Dublin Correspondent
- Published
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin has indicated that the highest level of restrictions could remain in place until the end of April
Next week, the Irish government is expected to update its Living with Covid plan.
But it seems almost certain very little will change apart from a phased return to school and construction.
Mr Martin said the "severe" Level 5 lockdown restrictions could remain in place for another nine weeks.
In an interview with the Daily Mirror, he also suggested that pubs, restaurants and hairdressers may remain closed even after that.
Mr Martin's coalition government was roundly criticised for easing its last lockdown too early so that people could have in his words "a meaningful Christmas".
His comments come at a time when Irish health officials are expressing concern that the fall in new Covid-19 cases is slowing down.
They had hoped that the figures would be lower than they are and are blaming the more transmissible UK variant of the virus for that.
Officials say that 90% of all cases in the Republic of Ireland are now associated with the variant first discovered in Kent.
The Republic's government says the long term suppression of the virus is now its aim.
That means a continuation of the lockdown restrictions with some modifications.
It also plans to introduce mandatory hotel quarantining for all those coming from 20 countries including Brazil, Austria and 18 mainly sub-Saharan African countries.
To date, no case of the Brazil variant has been discovered in the Republic and the 11 cases of the South African variant found in early January were quickly brought under control.
On Thursday night, public health officials said the current R number - the rate at which the virus reproduces - is between 0.65 and 0.85.
In his newspaper interview, Mr Martin offered some hope saying the vaccine "was the light at the end of the tunnel" and "will enable a better quality of life".
He said the government is looking at 1.2 million vaccine doses a month by April, May and June, with the majority of the population vaccinated by September.
There have been 4,082 coronavirus-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.