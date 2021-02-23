In Pictures: Mount Etna eruption lights up Sicily's night sky
Mount Etna is erupting again, and its hot lava fountains are illuminating the Sicilian sky.
The eruption began earlier this week, and Etna has since been spewing massive orange plumes of smoke and thick clouds of ash.
Etna is Europe's most active volcano, and it erupts relatively often. The last major eruption was in 1992.
Its eruptions have rarely caused damage or injury in recent decades - and officials believe this eruption is no exception.
Stefano Branco, the head of the National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) in the nearby city of Catania, told Italian news agency AGI earlier this week: "We've seen worse."
