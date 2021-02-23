Daphne Caruana Galizia murder: Suspect pleads guilty
One of three men accused of assassinating investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta in 2017 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty.
Vincent Muscat admitted involvement on Tuesday in the car bombing that killed the reporter.
Many suspect it was ordered by top Malta establishment figures.
Called a "one-woman Wikileaks", Caruana Galizia's work uncovered networks of corruption in the country and abroad.
Muscat changed his plea on Tuesday in a dramatic turn of events and agreed to provide information about the murder. He must also pay €42,000 ($51,000; £36,300) in court expenses.
The two other defendants, brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio, who are also in their 50s, were also in the courtroom on Tuesday but did not speak.
Caruana Galizia, who was 53 when she died, spent 30 years as a journalist and relentlessly accused Maltese politicians and other officials of corruption in her popular Running Commentary blog.
Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat resigned in December 2019 after an investigation implicated his close associates in the murder.