Dublin shooting: Teenager taken to hospital
A male teenager has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Dublin in the Republic of Ireland.
The incident happened in Eugene Street, at about 22:55 GMT local time on Wednesday night.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the youth sustained a number of gunshot wounds and has been taken to hospital "to be treated for serious injuries".
The area has been cordoned off and a forensic examination is due to take place later.
Gardaí have appealed for information about the incident.