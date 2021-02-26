Asylum: 'Suffocating' Irish system to be replaced
The Irish government has scrapped its system for dealing with asylum seekers in favour of an new arrangement which will be phased in over the next four years.
The Direct Provision system was set up in 1999 to house asylum seekers while their applications were processed.
But what began as an interim measure still exists.
It has been criticised by human rights organisations and those in the system as not being fit for purpose.
In spite of the privately-run accommodation being set up for short-term stays, many people have spent long periods of time in the system.
'Hard to escape the system'
Speaking to Irish national broadcaster RTÉ, Diana, who has been living in Direct Provision with her four children for the past six months, said it was a "very suffocating" experience.
She said her dignity, independence and freedom had been taken from her and her children had lost their self-confidence.
"Even something as basic as toilet paper, as an adult, you shouldn't have to ask for," she said.
"It is very hard for us as parents to make sure our kids escape from this system with their confidence intact."
On Friday a new two-phased approach was set out in a government paper.
Under the plan, it is expected that all existing Direct Provision centres will close by the end of 2024.
Phase one is expected to take four months, during which accommodation will be provided in six state-owned centres operated by not-for-profit organisations.
Under the new system, people who are applying for protection will be helped with health, housing, education and employment.
health and vulnerability assessments will be carried out to determine their needs.
People who are trafficked, fleeing violence or sexual violence, who are LGBTQ, disabled or who are older will be directed to an appropriate setting.
'2024 a long time away'
Nick Henderson, the head of the Irish Refugee Council (IRC), told RTÉ that the proposal was important.
He said the IRC had first called for an end to Direct Provision in 2001.
"There is a wealth of reports about what is wrong with the system - this [proposal] does give us a roadmap to ending it and replacing it and we look forward to implementation," he said.
But he noted some potential weakness within the plan, including the processing of applications for asylum.
"What it doesn't do is take forward a recommendation... that people who had been in the system for more than two years would be offered permission to remain.
"That, we believe, is a crucial device in reducing backlogs in the asylum process."
He said that about 7,000 people are in Direct Provision and people were waiting up to two years for a decision on their first application.
Lucky Khambule, the co-founder of the advocacy group the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland, said 2024 was a "long time" away.
He said that "having seen the history of [the Irish] government" he would "not get too excited" about the changes until they were implemented.