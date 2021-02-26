Mary Robinson 'made a big mistake' over Dubai princess
Former President of Ireland Mary Robinson made a "big mistake" over Princess Latifa Al Maktoum.
The daughter of Dubai's ruler, who tried to flee the country in 2018, was previously described as a "troubled young woman" by Mrs Robinson.
But earlier this month, the ex-UN rights envoy told BBC Panorama that she was "horribly tricked" by the princess's family.
On Friday, Mrs Robinson told RTÉ: "I should have been more alert."
A photograph of Mrs Robinson, who was the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, with the princess went viral in December 2018 after it appeared to show proof of Latifa's life.
She had been invited to meet Latifa by invitation of Dubai's royal family in 2018.
Speaking on RTÉ's Late Late Show, Mrs Robinson said that "it's hurtful to me when I realise that I made a big mistake".
"I've made mistakes before and that's the biggest one. I hope I'll never be in that situation again."
She added: "I let my heart lead my head. I went to help a friend, I was naive."
Latifa's father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is one of the richest heads of state in the world, the ruler of Dubai and vice-president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
After a failed escape bid, Latifa sent secret video messages to friends accusing her father of holding her "hostage" as she feared for her life.
In the footage shared with BBC Panorama, she said commandos drugged her as she fled Dubai by boat and flew her back to detention.
Mrs Robinson told the Late Late Show that she had been in contact with the Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney about the princess.
"He has said we are on the [UN] Security Council now but even before that contact had been made with our ambassador in Geneva to support the High Commissioner," Mrs Robinson said.
She said Latifa needs political support and added that she "100% believes Latifa now" and the princess should be freed.
Dubai and the UAE have previously said she is safe in the care of family.