Covid-19: Irish police attacked at Dublin lockdown protest
Gardaí (Irish police) have been attacked after hundreds of people protesting Covid-19 restrictions were prevented from gathering in St Stephen's Green in Dublin on Saturday.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that a number of arrests have been made.
Police used batons to push demonstrators down Grafton Street, but were attacked with fireworks, cans and bollards, RTÉ said.
The Office of Public Works closed the park after orders from police.
In an earlier message, Gardaí said they were operating a policing plan in Dublin city centre on Saturday afternoon and a number of traffic diversions had been put in place.
The operator of the Luas public transport system said its green line service would not be stopping at the park for a time due to the protest.