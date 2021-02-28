Covid-19: Far-left link to Dublin lockdown protest 'disproved'
There is no evidence far-left factions were involved in an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin on Saturday, the head of An Garda Síochána (Irish police force) has said.
Police were attacked with fireworks and bollards as hundreds of people tried to gather at St Stephen's Green.
Three gardaí (Irish police officers) were hurt.
On Sunday Commissioner Drew Harris said initial indications that the "extreme left" was involved had been disproved.
"The vast majority of those who took part [on Saturday] belong to a number of factions including anti-vaccine, anti-mask and anti-lockdown protesters, far-right groups and those intent on trouble and disorder.
"Following further investigations, there is no corroborated evidence of extreme-left factions being involved."
An Garda Síochána said extreme-left factions were defined as using violence for political means.
Mr Harris was criticised for his comment associating protesters with the far left by members of the Dáil (Irish parliament).
Gardaí made 23 arrests at the protest.
Thirteen people - 12 men and one woman - appeared at a special sitting of Dublin District Court on Saturday night, charged with breaches of the Public Order Act.