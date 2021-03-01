Armenia opposition breaks into government building
Armenian opposition protesters calling for the prime minister's resignation have burst into a government building in the capital Yerevan and held a rally there, Russian media report.
Several dozen activists were involved, Interfax news agency said.
Last week PM Nikol Pashinyan warned of an attempted military coup. Opponents blame him for Armenia's defeat by Azerbaijan in a disputed region.
Russia brokered a truce after fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh last year.
An opposition activist in Yerevan said Monday's break-in showed that "we can get into any government building". The building reportedly houses several ministries.