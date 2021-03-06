Davy bonds scandal: Three resign from firm
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Three senior figures have resigned from Ireland's largest stockbroker Davy over a bonds scandal.
The firm has been fined and reprimanded by the country's Central Bank.
They are chief executive Brian McKiernan, as well as head of bonds Barry Nangle and non-executive director Kyran McLaughlin.
On Tuesday, the firm was fined more than €4m (£3.4m), the largest such fine ever imposed in Ireland.
The Central Bank found the firm breached conflict of interest and other regulations in the treatment of a client.
Conflict of interest
The Central Bank had been investigating how Davy had handled a transaction for the Belfast businessman Paddy Kearney in 2014.
Mr Kearney had asked a Davy employee to sell some bonds he owned.
The bonds were bought by a consortium, which consisted of 16 members of Davy staff, including the man who had been advising Mr Kearney.
At no time did the company tell Mr Kearney that its employees had been lined up as the buyers.
The Central Bank's investigation found that gave rise to, at the very least, a potential conflict of interest between Davy, the consortium and Mr Kearney.
'Vague and misleading details'
The investigation also found the transaction was executed in such a way that the firm's compliance department did not know about it.
The Central Bank said this amounted to "a very serious failure".
That was compounded when the Central Bank began an investigation, with Davy initially providing "vague and misleading details" and "wilfully" withholding information.
In a statement on Saturday, Mr McKiernan said he regrets his role in the transaction and is very sorry for the hurt that it has caused to the reputation of Davy and its people.
"I have decided to stand down from my role as my continued presence in light of the extended commentary on those events is damaging for the company and my colleagues," he added.