Dublin: Man and woman seriously injured in shooting
- Published
Two people have been seriously injured after a shooting in Dublin on Saturday.
The shooting happened at about 13:00 local time at Bernard Curtis House in Bluebell in the south of the city.
A 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital and is in a critical condition.
A man in his early 30s also presented himself at St James' Hospital with gunshot wounds and is in a serious condition.
Garda (Irish police) investigators are examining the scene and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.