Dublin: Man and woman seriously injured in shooting

Published
image copyrightRTÉ

Two people have been seriously injured after a shooting in Dublin on Saturday.

The shooting happened at about 13:00 local time at Bernard Curtis House in Bluebell in the south of the city.

A 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital and is in a critical condition.

A man in his early 30s also presented himself at St James' Hospital with gunshot wounds and is in a serious condition.

Garda (Irish police) investigators are examining the scene and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

