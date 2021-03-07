Dublin: Four men arrested following shooting
Four men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Dublin on Saturday.
The shooting happened at about 13:00 local time at Bernard Curtis House in the Bluebell area in the south of the city.
A man and a woman were seriously injured and are being treated at hospital for their wounds.
Three of those arrested by the Garda (Irish police) are from Northern Ireland and fourth man is from Dublin.
Two of the men who have been arrested are in their 20s and are being detained at Kevin Street Garda Station.
The 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital after the shooting and is in a critical condition, according to RTÉ.
The man in his early 30s also presented himself at St James' Hospital with gunshot wounds and is understood to be in a serious condition.
A number of people, including a child, were in the flat at the time of the shooting.
The other two are in their 30s and are being detained held at Kilmainham and Irishtown Garda Stations.
Gardaí suspects that the shooting might be related to a row involving dissident republicans from Northern Ireland and Dublin.
Garda investigators have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.