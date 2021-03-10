Leo Varadkar apologises for 'no Sinn Féin Protestants' claim
- Published
Tánaiste (Irish Deputy Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has apologised and retracted a claim that Sinn Féin has no Protestants as senior politicians.
The Fine Gael leader had told RTÉ on Wednesday that the opposition party was "sectarian" and described it as an "obstacle to Irish unity".
But he was challenged by Violet-Anne Wynne, who said: "I am a Protestant and am proud to be a Sinn Féin TD."
She called on Mr Varadkar to apologise for his "hurtful remarks".
Ms Wynne is a member of the Dáil (Irish parliament) and represents the Clare constituency.
I was not aware of that. I stand corrected.— Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) March 10, 2021
Mr Varadkar had been speaking on RTE Radio's News At One programme and was asked about a call from a group of Sinn Féin supporters in the US for the Irish government to hold a referendum that could lead to the reunification of the island of Ireland.
He said a united Ireland was a "legitimate aspiration and one that I share with my party".
But he added: "What I do have a problem with is Sinn Féin is an obstacle to Irish unity.
"They have a relationship with unionism that is one of mutual hostility, which is a big problem, and they are sectarian."
He then claimed the party had no Protestant politicians in the Dáil or in the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Ms Wynne said that claim was false, adding: "While nobody in Sinn Féin has ever made an issue of my religious views, it is not acceptable for the tánaiste to do so."
In a subsequent statement to RTÉ, Mr Varadkar said he did not make any personal comments about Ms Wynne.
"I was unaware of her religious affiliation and I stand corrected," he said.
"I fully retract my remark and apologise for any offence caused."