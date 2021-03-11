Varadkar: AstraZeneca vaccine delays an 'enormous problem'
By Shane Harrison
BBC News Dublin Correspondent
- Published
Ireland's deputy prime minister has said AstraZeneca's explanations for why it has failed to reach its Covid-19 vaccine targets "are not satisfactory".
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that it is evident there is a problem with AstraZeneca in contrast to the Pfizer and Moderna companies.
The latter are honouring their commitments to the EU, "give or take a few glitches", he said.
Mr Varadkar described the problem as "enormous".
"I'm seeking explanations too," he said in the Dáil (Irish parliament).
AstraZeneca 'not honouring commitments'
"I can understand how AstraZeneca might run into problems with supply for manufacturing or quality control, but I do not understand how this big successful company can honour its contracts to the United States and honour its commitments to the United Kingdom, but for some reason not honour its contractual commitments to the European Union," he said.
Mr Varadkar said "there is provision" to ban the export of AstraZeneca outside of the EU but gave no indication that such a move would be implemented any time soon.
He was responding to a question from Labour leader Alan Kelly, who criticised the EU's response to AstraZeneca's failure to meet its contractual targets.
He said the European Union facilitated the export of 34 million doses to countries, including nine million to the UK at a time when the US and the UK were not "in essence" allowing any exports.
The Labour leader suggested that the Irish response to Wednesday's announcement of 46,500 additional Pfizer vaccines should have been: "What about the 653,500 vaccines net that we are still down?".
Four vaccines are set to be secured for Ireland by the end of Thursday.
Latest figures from the Republic's Department of Health indicate there have been 631 new cases of the virus, along with 47 additional deaths of people with Covid-19.
Apology over Sinn Féin remark
Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar was forced to apologise on Wednesday after he wrongly claimed that Sinn Féin had no Protestant elected representatives in the Dáil or in Stormont and that the party was anti-British.
Mr Varadkar had told RTÉ that Sinn Féin's "sectarian" make up was an "obstacle to Irish unity"..
But the party's Clare TD Violet-Anne Wynne said she was a Protestant and a proud Sinn Féin representative.
The Tánaiste later said he was sorry "for any offence caused" and that he was "unaware of her religious affiliation".