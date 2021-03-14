Covid-19: Ireland's vaccine body proposes AstraZeneca suspension
- Published
The suspension of the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Ireland has been proposed by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).
It came after a report from Norway on serious blood clotting events in adults who received the vaccine.
Irish Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the recommendation was taken "on the precautionary principal".
The World Health Organisation has said there was no link between the jab and an increased risk of developing a clot.
Last week, Denmark and Norway suspended the use of vaccine.
In a statement on Sunday. Dr Glynn said the new information was received from the Norwegian Medicines Agency on Saturday night.
"It has not been concluded that there is any link between the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca and these cases.
"However, acting on the precautionary principal, and pending receipt of further information, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee has recommended the temporary deferral of the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca vaccination programme in Ireland."
In a statement to RTÉ, AstraZeneca said that an analysis of safety data covering more than 17 million doses of the vaccine administered has shown no evidence of an increased risk of the conditions concerned, and that no trends or patterns were observed in clinical trials.
"In fact, the reported numbers of these types of events for Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca are not greater than the number that would have occurred naturally in the unvaccinated population," said a spokesperson.
"A careful review of all available safety data including these events is ongoing and AstraZeneca is committed to sharing information without delay."
Ireland's NIAC is due to meet on Sunday morning.