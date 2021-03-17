County Donegal: Gardaí seize €2.8m of cocaine in Milford
Gardaí (Irish police) have seized 41kg of cocaine with an estimated value of €2.8m euros (£2.4m) in County Donegal.
The drugs were found following the seizure and examination of a vehicle in Milford, police have said.
Gardaí have said they are liaising with the Police Service of Northern Ireland in respect of this investigation.
"This significant seizure has reduced the supply of illegal drugs in our community thereby increasing community safety," Supt David Kelly has said.