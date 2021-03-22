Coronavirus: 'Ireland at risk of another Covid surge'
- Published
Ireland could be at risk of another Covid-19 surge, a leading scientist has warned.
Prof Martin Cormican, the Health Service Executive's lead for infection control, said coronavirus case numbers were "stuck" and possibly rising.
He said the amount of vaccine distributed to date was not enough to reduce the spread of the virus in the community.
There had been an increased spread in workplaces, he added.
On Sunday, the Department of Health reported 769 new cases of Covid-19, the highest daily increase in cases reported since Friday 26 February.
Two further coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing its death toll to 4,587.
Prof Cormican told Irish public broadcaster RTÉ the number of cases was disappointing and appealed to the public to "be very careful" as there was a "risk wherever people come together".
Although the situation in hospitals had improved and transmission in schools remained stable, there had been an increased spread in workplaces and other settings, he said.
"It makes no difference to the virus if it's a wake or a birthday party," he added.
As of 18 March, there have been 654,251 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in the Republic of Ireland.
A total of 478,725 people have received their first dose and 175,526 a second dose.
Ireland's hotel quarantine system for arrivals from designated countries is due to come into effect later this week.
Prof Cormican said it was "reasonable and proportionate" to keep the list of countries affected by mandatory hotel quarantine under continual review.
He said the main concern with incoming travellers was the risk that they would bring a variant of the virus into the country.