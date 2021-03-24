Coronavirus: EU plans tougher controls on vaccine exports
- Published
The European Commission is to call for tougher controls on Covid vaccine exports after it accused UK-Swedish firm AstraZeneca of failing to honour its contract to supply EU countries.
The proposals, to go before EU leaders on Thursday, stop short of a ban but could enflame tensions with the UK.
Under the plans any shipment of vaccine would be assessed on the country's rate of vaccinations and vaccine exports.
Meanwhile, millions of AZ doses have reportedly been found in Italy.
La Stampa website says some 29 million vaccine doses due to be shipped to the UK were being stored at the Catalent plant in Anagni near Rome but were discovered by Italian inspectors as part of an investigation by the European Commission.
When asked by the BBC about the report, the foreign ministry in Rome and the Italian prime minister's office refused to comment. The plant has a contract with AstraZeneca to "fill and finish" its vaccines and is set to do the same for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, also approved for use in the EU.
The reported discovery comes weeks after the Italian government blocked the export of 250,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Australia, as part of new EU regulations allowing a shipment to be stopped if a company is seen as failing to meet its obligations to the 27 member states.
The latest proposals, which go further than January's regulations, come as EU countries try to speed up Covid vaccination campaigns after a sluggish start, blamed partly on delayed deliveries of the AZ drug as well as safety checks.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that on average 170,000 daily vaccinations had been carried out this month and that the objective was to increase that to half a million.
Italy is one of several European countries seeing a rise in Covid infections. Germany has announced a strict five-day lockdown over Easter at the start of April to combat its rise and Poland has reported a record 29,978 cases in the past 24 hours.
What the Commission is planning
The European Commission was due to update its plans to tighten up export controls on Wednesday but they are likely to affect vaccine-exporting countries that have higher vaccination rates than the EU, such as the UK and US.
Officials say the criteria will focus on "reciprocity" and "proportionality", but will not include outright export bans which are opposed by countries such as the Netherlands and Belgium.
Vaccine manufacturers would be assessed to see if they were fulfilling their contract with the EU.
Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen complained that the EU had exported more than 10 million doses to the UK but the UK had so far exported none in return.
UK sources insist vital components are being sent to the continent, for example for the Pfizer vaccine, and they have emphasised the UK's role in investing early in vaccine development, BBC correspondent Nick Beake reports.
The EU's 27 leaders will assess the proposals at a summit on Thursday, in which US President Joe Biden will also take part via video.