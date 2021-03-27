Beacon Hospital: Covid-19 Vaccine programme to be halted
Ireland's health minister has asked for a vaccine programme to be suspended at a Dublin Hospital after it gave leftover Covid-19 vaccines to teachers.
Beacon Hospital administered 20 vaccines to teachers at St Gerard's School in Bray, County Wicklow.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said this was "entirely inappropriate and completely unacceptable".
He has asked the Health Service Executive to suspend vaccine operations at the privately-owned hospital.
"I have considered this matter carefully and have worked with the Health Service Executive (HSE) to assess the operational implications of suspending vaccine operations at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin," Mr Donnelly said.
"I have now asked the HSE to suspend vaccine operations at the Beacon Hospital with the exception of those people who have already been scheduled to get their vaccine at the centre.
"Alternative arrangements are being put in place by the HSE. In addition, I have asked the HSE to appoint a senior official to immediately examine what happened and make recommendations regarding any actions or changes required."
'Not the right thing'
The president of the Association of Secondary Teachers in the Republic of Ireland said the vaccination of teachers at the school was "not the right thing to happen".
Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Katie Hannon, Anne Piggott said that HSE guidelines around contingency planning for vaccine administration should have been followed in this case.
As of 23 March, a total of 515,800 individuals had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the Republic of Ireland, while 193,548 have received two.
The total number of number of vaccines administered is 709,348.