Coronavirus: Search after people flee Dublin hotel quarantine
- Published
Police in the Republic of Ireland are searching for two people who absconded from a mandatory quarantine hotel in north Dublin on Saturday.
RTÉ News reports that a third person who left the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry has since been found.
People arriving into the Republic from a list of 33 'high-risk' countries, or who land without a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test must undergo 14 days quarantine.
Non-compliance can result in a €2,000 (£1,700) fine or up to one month in prison.
The cost of the hotel stay, which has to be pre-booked, starts from €1,875 (£1,593).
The Irish Defence Forces are responsible for overseeing the scheme and escorting buses from Dublin Airport to the hotel.
On Thursday, Northern Ireland announced plans for "managed isolation".
Which countries are high risk?
The 'high-risk' list is subject to change at any time, and currently mainly comprises countries in South America and Africa, although Austria is also on the list.
Other countries include: Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Lesotho, Malawi, Eswatini, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Rwanda, Suriname, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.