Covid-19: Ireland to begin easing restrictions next month
- Published
The Irish government is expected to make a decision later on Tuesday about easing Covid-19 restrictions in the Republic of Ireland.
The country's National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended a cautious approach.
Taoiseach Michael Martin has indicated that restrictions will begin to be eased from next month.
It is expected the cabinet will agree to all school students returning to classrooms by 12 April.
The restrictions were considered by the Irish Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 on Monday night.
The cabinet will consider extending the 5km travel ban from the middle of April, RTÉ has reported.
Easements to restrictions on sport, outdoor gatherings and construction are also expected.
The Republic has been under its highest level of coronavirus restrictions since 30 December.
The Level Five restrictions include a ban on all household visits, the closure of non-essential retail and a 5km limit on travel.
Other restrictions include the closure of sports including golf and tennis, with the exception of professional or elite sports like Gaelic games and horse racing behind closed doors.
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin is expected to set out a plan for a broader relaxation in May and June with the return of non-essential retail, outdoor dining and personal services, but no dates are expected.