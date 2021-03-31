Putin critic Navalny on hunger strike over Russian prison treatment
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has announced he has gone on hunger strike at the penal colony to demand proper medical treatment.
He has complained on Instagram of not receiving medical help for back pain and problems with his right leg, as well as being deprived of sleep.
Navalny, 44, returned home from Germany in January after treatment for a nerve agent attack in Siberia in August.
He was taken into custody immediately and then given a jail sentence.
He is currently detained at the IK-2 corrective penal colony 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow and has accused the guards there of denying him proper treatment for his ailments.
A fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, he was given a two-year and eight month sentence last month for violating the probation terms of an embezzlement case. The conviction was widely seen as politically motivated and the European Court of Human Rights said he should be freed because of the risk to his life.
Last week Leonid Volkov, a close ally of Navalny, said the 44-year-old had been experiencing serious back pain and numbness in his leg, which was preventing him from standing on it. According to Mr Volkov, Navalny was given two ibuprofen pills for his pain.
Russia's penitentiary service said at the time that his health was stable and satisfactory.
His Instagram post on Wednesday, published by Navalny's lawyers, shows a handwritten note in which the Kremlin critic writes: "I have declared a hunger strike demanding that the law be upheld and a doctor of my choice be allowed to visit me."
"I have the right to invite a doctor and receive medication. But they are simply not allowing me to do either. The back pain has spread to my leg. I've lost sensation in parts of my right leg and now the left leg too. Jokes aside, this is getting worrying," he wrote.