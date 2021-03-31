Covid: France schools to close under third lockdown
French schools will close for at least three weeks as part of new national restrictions to fight rising Covid cases, President Emmanuel Macron says.
Mr Macron said that schools would move to remote learning from next week.
Lockdown restrictions introduced in 16 areas of France earlier this month will also be extended across the country.
France has so far reported more than 4.6 million cases of coronavirus and 95,495 Covid-related deaths.
