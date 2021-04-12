AstraZeneca: Irish health body recommends vaccine restriction
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine should be limited to over-60s, the Republic of Ireland's National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has said.
The body oversees the Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme in the Republic.
Irish health body said that the vaccine's benefits may vary by age.
It said that as other vaccines are available, it has revised its Covid-19 vaccine recommendations, reports RTÉ.
The Irish Health Service Executive (HSE) has advised that all AstraZeneca vaccination clinics planned for Tuesday should now be cancelled.
At a meeting on Monday night, the NIAC recommended that the jab should not be used for anyone under 60, including those with very high or high risk of severe coronavirus disease.
It also states:
- Those aged 60 and older should receive their second dose 12 weeks later as scheduled.
- Those aged under 60 years with a very high risk or high-risk medical condition should receive their second dose 12 weeks later as scheduled.
- Those aged under 60 years without a very high risk or high-risk medical condition should have the scheduled interval between doses extended to 16 weeks to allow further assessment of the benefits and risks as more evidence becomes available.
'High uptake of vaccine in every age group is needed'
Prof Karina Butler, chairperson of the NIAC, said the benefits were being considered against the risk of reported blood clot incidents.
"While this is an extremely rare condition, consideration must be given to the fact that it has a very high risk of death or severe outcome," she said.
"As the risk/benefits of [AstraZeneca] vaccine may vary by age and as alternative Covid-19 vaccines are available, NIAC has revised the recommendations for use of this vaccine."
She added that the group "strongly encourage everyone to accept the Covid-19 vaccine they are offered".
"A high uptake of vaccine in every age group is needed if Covid-19 is to be controlled, so that public health restrictions may be safely removed," she said.
On Monday, the Republic of Ireland recorded no Covid-19-related deaths, with the total number of deaths from the virus remaining at 4,785.
Another 394 people have tested positive with coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic to 241,330.
As of 10 April, 1,058,394 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic.