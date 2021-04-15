Denmark: Three die of salmonella poisoning from herbal remedy
Three people have died in what Danish health authorities say is a large outbreak of salmonella that has left 33 people ill.
Nineteen people have so far been taken to hospital, according to Denmark's SSI health agency. Those involved in the outbreak are aged between two and 92.
All those affected ate Husk brand psyllium husk capsules from batches recalled by manufacturer Orkla Care.
Authorities found traces of salmonella in the products at patients' homes.
The herbal products are generally used to treat constipation. Orkla Care issued its last recall of a batch of Husk supplements on Monday.