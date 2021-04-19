Coronavirus: Irish bishops seek meeting over Mass ban
- Published
The leader of the Irish Catholic Church is seeking an urgent meeting with the Irish government over what he calls a "draconian" ban on public Mass.
Archbishop Eamon Martin accused the government of acting in a "clandestine manner without notice or consultation".
Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly signed a regulation last week allowing only virtual religious services due to the pandemic.
The archbishops said they considered his action "a breach of trust".
They are seeking legal advice.
In a statement, Archbishop Martin said he only became aware on Friday that a statutory instrument had been published last week on the matter.
He called the move both "provocative" and "draconian", adding the law was "confusing and unnecessary".
"The precise provisions are unclear and at first reading appear to be draconian, going further than the restrictions we have been cooperating with throughout the pandemic to date," he said.
"We shall be seeking legal counsel to advise on several questions concerning the extent of the statutory instrument."
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin met Irish bishops, including Archbishop Martin, on Thursday, 15 April.
Archbishop Martin said it was highly disappointing that despite the reassurances given that the taoiseach understood the importance of worship to the people of Ireland, this statutory instrument was introduced "in a clandestine manner and without notice or consultation".
The Irish health minister has defended the current restrictions on Mass, stating there is a ban on all large indoor gatherings because of the risks posed by Covid-19.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported that Mr Donnelly said he was aware it was a serious imposition for a lot of people and as soon as public health advice deemed it safe, public Mass would be allowed.
He also said he would be happy to meet the bishops.