Bundoran: Driver jailed for crash that killed two friends
- Published
A man has been jailed for causing the death of two of his friends and seriously injuring a third person in a car crash in the Republic of Ireland.
Joseph Gilroy from County Fermanagh, lost control of the overcrowded car he was driving after leaving a nightclub in Bundoran, County Donegal on 19 August 2018.
The 23-year-old from Lisnaskea admitted causing death by dangerous driving.
He was jailed for five years and three months at Donegal Circuit Court.
Sentencing on Tuesday, Judge John Aylmer said that the crash had a devastating impact on so many victims and their families.
Shiva Devine and Conall McAleer, both 20, died at the scene. Rachael Elliott, 27, suffered severe head and spinal injuries.
Gilroy, who had previously been disqualified from driving in Northern Ireland, had pleaded guilty to a number of offences at an earlier court appearance, including dangerous driving causing the deaths of two people and causing serious bodily harm to another person.
He also admitted driving without a licence and without insurance and driving while disqualified.
Donegal Circuit Court was also previously told that on the night of the crash Gilroy and his friends had been socialising in County Fermanagh before travelling to a nightclub in Bundoran, County Donegal.
When they left the club, six of them got into the Peugeot 306 which had travelled just 550 yards when it crashed at East End, Bundoran, just after 03:00 local time.
The car had initially hit a kerb before going sideways and hitting a wall and the corner of another building.
Five of those in the car had been thrown out through the boot of the Peugeot after it was ripped off on impact.
Gilroy left the scene before the Gardai (Irish police) arrived and hid near a hotel and phoned his father in County Fermanagh.
He travelled to Bundoran and brought his son back to the scene of the crash where he admitted being the driver of the car.
Judge Aylmer said Gilroy was disqualified at the time of the crash having been convicted in Northern Ireland a short time previously and then fined and disqualified for a year.
He had also, by his own admission, consumed a quantity of alcohol.
'Extremely remorseful'
Gilroy had accelerated from a standstill to a speed of approximately 75 mph over 550 metres on a winding street before he lost control of the car.
The offence was at the higher end of the scale and merited a seven year jail term before mitigating circumstances were taken onto account, the judge added.
These included the fact that Gilroy had cooperated fully with Gardai after returning to the scene at and had entered the earliest possible plea of guilty.
Gilroy is now extremely remorseful, the judge said, and the sense of guilt has taken a serious psychological toll on him.
Judge Aylmer also noted "the extraordinarily charitable attitude" of the victims' families.