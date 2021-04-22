Russia 'to pull troops back' from near Ukraine
After weeks of tension over a build-up of Russian troops close to Ukraine's border, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered a number of units in the area back to their bases.
The EU estimated this week that more than 100,000 Russian soldiers had amassed near the border and in Crimea, seized and annexed by Russia in 2014.
Speaking in Crimea, Mr Shoigu said units on exercise would return to base.
The aims of the "snap checks" had been achieved, he added.