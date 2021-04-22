Malta Golden passports: 'Loopholes' found in citizenship scheme
Wealthy non-EU nationals received Maltese citizenship after spending just days in the EU state, a journalistic investigation has found.
Leaked documents show some investors met the one-year residence requirement by renting empty properties.
The EU has repeatedly raised concerns over "golden passport" schemes in Malta, Cyprus and elsewhere.
The brokering company involved denied any systematic problems, and Malta has previously defended its scheme.
The joint investigation by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, The Guardian, Dossier Centre and five independent Maltese media organisations was based on thousands of emails from citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners.
What did the investigation find?
The documents showed that millionaires would spend an average of 16 days in Malta during their one-year residence period before receiving citizenship, according to The Times of Malta.
Investors were able to rent a yacht or donate to charity in order to prove a "genuine link" to the country.
In a number of cases, applicants spent just days in the country in order to pick up their residency card, open a bank account and fulfil other requirements. One individual from the United Arab Emirates arrived in the morning and left nine hours later, having taken his oath of allegiance.
Another applicant seeking to rent a property through Henley & Partners simply requested the least expensive option that would fulfil the demands of the application process.
The Maltese government has not publicly responded to the investigation. However, it previously defended the scheme.
After the EU announced it would begin legal action against Malta last year, Prime Minister Robert Abela said: "We will be defending Malta. Had it not been for the contributions from that programme, which we are in the process of winding down, we would probably not have been in a position to present a budget of this scale."
What has the EU said?
The EU previously called on Malta and other countries to end the practice, noting that investor citizenship schemes carried "inherent" security issues, as well as risks of money laundering, tax evasion and corruption.
Last year, the European Commission launched infringement procedures against Malta and Cyprus over their schemes, noting that applicants benefited from EU citizenship without having established genuine links to the country.
"The Commission considers that the granting of EU citizenship for pre-determined payments or investments without any genuine link with the Member States concerned, undermines the essence of EU citizenship," it said.
Cyprus suspended its scheme granting citizenship and visa-free travel throughout the EU for those who invest a minimum of €2m (£1.8m) after Al Jazeera reporters filmed Cypriot officials using the scheme to assist a fictional Chinese businessman with a criminal record.
A government enquiry found that more than half of the passports issued under the scheme between 2013 and 2019 had been illegal.
How has the company responded?
Henley & Partners said, in a statement supplied to BBC News, it was "fully aware of the potential inherent risks in handling client applications for residence and citizenship" and was committed to due diligence.
However, it noted that "ultimately it is the responsibility of the countries involved to investigate and vet applicants".
Denying any systematic issues with the scheme, the company added that "only a very small percentage of applications... have later been called into question or been found to have been potentially misused".
What is Malta's scheme?
The country has offered citizenship to foreign nationals in return for investment since 2014.
Current rules require an investment of €600,000 ($720,000, £520,000) and a three-year residence period, or €750,000 and a 12-month residence period under exceptional circumstances.
Applicants must also buy a residential property worth at least €700,000 or take out a five-year rent on a property with a minimum value, and donate €10,000 to charity.
Last month, Henley & Partners said Malta had the world's best investment migration process.