French woman officer dead in knife attack on police in Rambouillet
- Published
A French police officer has been fatally stabbed in a knife attack at a police station in Rambouillet, south-west of Paris.
The 36-year-old attacker, who reportedly came to France from Tunisia several years ago, was shot and later died in hospital.
The stabbing took place in the entrance hall on Friday afternoon and no motive has yet been given for the attack.
The 49-year-old unarmed female officer was stabbed in the neck.
She was returning from her break shortly after 14:00 (12:00 GMT) when the man entered the police station, according to local reports.
He lunged at the officer and her colleagues then opened fire on him.
Prime Minister Jean Castex and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin were heading to the scene.
Police appealed to the public not to share rumours. Officials said the stabbing was not being investigated at this stage by the anti-terror prosecutor.