Covid-19: Irish politicians to meet over Donegal spike
Ireland's chief medical officer and health minister are to meet Donegal politicians on Saturday evening to discuss concerns over a high number of Covid-19 cases in the county.
The rate of infection is currently almost 300 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 127 nationally.
The county's rate has been almost continually above the country's average since last September.
The health minister said they would see what could be done to curb the spike.
In a tweet, Stephen Donnelly said they would consider sending "additional supports" to the county, adding: "Spikes like this occur in many counties.
"Huge local efforts have been made and the community will continue these efforts."
I have arranged a meeting this evening with CMO, HSE and Donegal politicians to see what additional supports can be deployed to help fight Covid in Donegal. Spikes like this occur in many counties. Huge local efforts have been made and the community will continue these efforts.— Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) May 1, 2021
On Friday, Dr Tony Holohan warned of the county's persistently high infection rates.
Speaking at a department of health briefing, he said there were "clear examples of non-compliance across many parts of society. It is a concerning level of compliance compared to the rest of the country."
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency (PHA) has made a joint appeal with the southern Health Service Executive, warning rates could rise "significantly" on both sides of the border if people are not vigilant.
Dr Gerry Waldron, from the PHA, said: "We know there is a temptation to travel either side of the border to engage in activities as lockdowns ease, but if we see large numbers gathering or people abandoning public health advice, we could see cases rise significantly on both sides of the border.
"Viruses don't recognise borders, so we all need to act with caution."
The warnings come after the Irish government announced a phased relaxation of its strict Covid-19 lockdown over the next six weeks.
The country has been at Level Five, its highest level of restrictions, since Christmas.
On Saturday, the Republic of Ireland recorded three more Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the country's total number of deaths to 4,906.